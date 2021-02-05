West Allis PD seeks 2 in business armed robbery
article
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is seeking two suspects and information pertaining to an armed robbery that took place Jan. 31.
Police said two men robbed a bar near 60th and Mobile around 10:15 p.m. The two, one of them armed, robbed the business of cash.
Suspect #1 is described as a man, 20-30 years old, brown hair. He was armed and last seen wearing a green t-shirt and leather coat.
Suspect #2 is described as a man, brown hair, last seen wearing a neon green reflective jacket.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call 414-302-8076 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.
