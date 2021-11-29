West Allis mother's body found, family seeks answers

West Allis police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. Her body was found Monday, Nov. 22, and it's unclear exactly how she died.

Loved ones are trying to figure out why the mother of two lost her life. They can't believe the once-vibrant 31-year-old died, and they want answers. They are asking anyone with information to call police.

For loved ones, it's difficult to understand why and how 31-year-old Marija Vogt lost her life.

"If anybody had anything to do with this, we need answers and closure," said Tammy Diaz, family member.

Vogt's body was found in a West Allis trailer park around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. It's unclear how Vogt died. Police are investigating.

"She has two beautiful little girls, and it’s not fair to them that now, they have no mother," said Diaz.

Loved ones say the mother of two had recently become homeless and was working to get her life back on track and get herself back into the lives of her 11- and 8-year-old girls.

"We might not have seen eye-to-eye, but nobody should’ve went like that," said Diaz.

Diaz doesn't know why Vogt was in West Allis that day. She is remembering her family member in better times.

"She had a beautiful smile, a very contagious laugh," said Diaz. "She was the sweetest person you could find. She’s not here, but we have to be her voice right now."

Anyone with information should call West Allis police. A GoFundMe page has been set up for her two girls.

