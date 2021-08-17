Missing West Allis girl last seen Monday

article

The West Allis Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Leila Gutierrez – last seen Monday, Aug. 16.

Anyone with information regarding Gutierrez's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 414-302-8090.

Guttierez is described as 5'1" tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair with orange/red highlights. She was last seen wearing a hoodie with "Harbor Village" on it, shorts and sandals.

