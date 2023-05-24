West Allis lottery winner: Fast Play ticket sold worth $43,003

article

A person who played Fast Play progressive lottery in West Allis hit it big on Monday, May 22.

Wisconsin Lottery officials say a $5 "20X" ticket, sold by Lucky Petro Inc. near 84th and Becher, won $43,003, or 50% of the Progressive Jackpot. It is the fourth Fast Play Progressive Jackpot won since the game debuted on April 23.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1 in 240,000. Printed on each Fast Play ticket is the amount of the estimated Jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that estimated Jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

Unlike other lotto games, the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot can be won as soon as a ticket is purchased. The amount of the Progressive Jackpot won depends on the ticket price purchased by the player – $1 tickets win 10% of the Progressive Jackpot, $2 tickets win 20%, $5 tickets win 50%, and $10 tickets win 100%. The Wisconsin Lottery Fast Play Progressive Jackpot is only winnable in Wisconsin and is not shared with other states. Players can also confirm if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's new mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.