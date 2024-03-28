West Allis homicide: Men taken into custody for 2023 shooting

article

Two men charged in connection to a 2023 West Allis homicide have been taken into custody weeks after warrants were issued for their arrests.

Prosecutors accuse 25-year-old Alexzander Schlieve of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Dawson Kurer, 25, is charged with harboring/aiding a felon. Both men are next due in court in April.

West Allis police were called for a shooting on the morning of Oct. 18, 2023. At the scene near 64th and Lincoln, officers found the victim – since identified as 24-year-old Noah Phillips of Racine – dead in an apartment complex parking lot. An autopsy found he had three gunshot wounds and blunt force injuries.

Online court records show Schlieve is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. He was bound over for trial on March 26. Kurer is being held on a $4,000 cash bond.