West Allis high-wheel bike stolen; owner seeks return

He's become a bit of a celebrity around West Allis.

You might know the man who rides around on an old-time, high-wheel bike.

Recently, that bike was stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For the last week and a half, this has been the focus of many of Carl Klinger's conversations.

Carl Klinger

"We’ve got to find the guy," Klinger said. "The longer we wait, the better the odds are I’m not gonna get the bike back."

On May 4, Klinger stopped at his favorite bar for a drink and parked his bike in his usual spot. When it started to rain, he decided to head home. He then saw his beloved high-wheel bicycle had been stolen while he was inside.

"When I turned, the bike that was parked here the entire time was just gone," he said.

Klinger has been well-known since he got the bike in 2011. He uses the 1887 replica bike to get around and has brought smiles riding it in parades.

Klinger reported it to police and immediately tried finding the bike himself. He ended up with some important leads.

"I don’t know how to explain it. I was kind of holding back tears to be honest with you," he said.

What the thief didn’t realize was he was being watched the entire time. A surveillance camera captured the moments the man got away.

The thief is seen hopping on the bike and struggling to stay steady. He doesn't make it very far before falling off it in the street and walking away with it.

"You could see he’s really struggling with this thing," Klinger said.

He was also spotted riding around town.

"Anywhere he takes it, people are going to expect that it’s me and so many people have looked into this," he said. "He did steal something very valuable and very heartfelt to me."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

He is hopeful that what has made the bicycle stand out will help bring it back.

Carl Klinger

"That’s all that really matters to me," Klinger said.

West Allis police told FOX6 News they have identified a known suspect. They are actively looking for him, but haven't been able to find him.

Charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.