West Allis Food Truck Fridays; free event starts June 7
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The city of West Allis announced a Food Truck Fridays event on Thursday, May 30.
Food Truck Fridays are scheduled for eight Fridays in the summer at the West Allis Farmers Market near 65th and National, according to the event organizers. All events are held from 5 to 8 p.m., and admission is free.
The event will feature more than 15 food trucks with BBQ, tater tots, empanadas and more, event organizers said. Ope! Brewing company and Perspective Brewing will be at the event along with local musicians.
West Milwaukee Recreation Center and Community Service department will run some of the family activities. There will also be face painting and balloon artists free of charge, according to event organizers.
The dates and music lineup are as follows:
- Friday, June 7 – Scott Kirby
- Friday, June 21 – Ricky Orta Jr.
- Friday, July 12 – Ohlschmidt, Panosh & Cohen
- Friday, July 26 – Party Marty
- Friday, Aug. 16 – Nate Scheurell
- Friday, Aug. 30 – Orlando Peña
- Friday, Sept. 13 – Leah Jee
- Friday, Sept. 27 – Scott Kirby
For more information and a list of attending food trucks, visit the Food Truck Fridays website.