West Allis fire near 71st & Orchard, 1 person severely burned

A fire broke out at a West Allis apartment on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The fire happened near 71st and Orchard after 9 p.m.

FOX6 News arrived on the scene and saw firefighters mostly focusing on the top portion of the home, closer to the roof.

West Allis fire

Firefighters were also seen bringing in more hoses and a ladder was perched up on the side of the home.

FOX6 later learned one person was taken to the hospital with severe burns. Three other people made it out and the Red Cross is helping them.

The West Allis Fire Department says multiple animals were also rescued, but there is no word on their condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were initial reports of no working smoke detectors in the building.