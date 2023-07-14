West Allis fatal train accident; woman struck near 59th and Mobile

article

A 54-year-old West Allis died Thursday night, July 13 after being struck by a train near 59th Street and Mobile Street.

Police responded to the area around 9 p.m. after receiving a 911 call.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman on the tracks. She died at the scene.

The West Allis Police Department is investigating the incident in conjunction the Union Pacific Railroad police.

Based upon the preliminary investigation, no criminal activity is believed to be involved in the incident.