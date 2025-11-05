West Allis fatal motorcycle crash; man dead, driving 100+ mph

article

The Brief West Allis police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night, Nov. 4. A motorcyclist died after a collision with a vehicle near 111th and Greenfield. There was no police pursuit involved with this motorcycle, police say.



A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near 111th and Greenfield in West Allis on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Fatal crash

What we know:

West Allis police said, around 11:25 p.m., the department received information from the New Berlin Police Department about a motorcycle traveling eastbound on Greenfield Avenue at a high rate of speed.

West Allis officers spotted the motorcycle traveling through the intersection of 116th and Greenfield. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

As the officers reached the area of 111th and Greenfield Avenue, they observed flames. West Allis police say there was no police pursuit involved with this motorcycle.

A preliminary accident investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Greenfield Avenue at a speed of more than 100 mph.

In the area of 111th and Greenfield, the motorcycle struck the rear of a Dodge Magnum which was also traveling eastbound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The collision resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was a 36-year-old man. The driver of the Dodge did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the motorcyclist as Joseph Buckelew, a resident of Panama City, Florida.