West Allis fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested

The West Allis Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 11.

The suspect, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested Tuesday night after detectives located the suspect vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash happened near 108th and Morgan in West Allis around 6:25 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver took off. A preliminary investigation revealed the striking vehicle was traveling northbound on S. 108th Street when the victim, Donniesha Harris, was hit as she crossed the roadway.

FOX6 News spoke to Donterrio Harris, the victim's father, on the day of the crash. She was on her way to work Tuesday morning, according to her father.

"Can’t believe it," said Donterrio Harris, father of the victim. " My daughter didn’t make it across the street because she was struck by a car."

The crash remains under investigation.