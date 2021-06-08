West Allis day care wall collapse under investigation, nobody hurt

Construction is underway at a West Allis day care after a front wall on the business collapsed Monday night, June 7.

A pile of brick and rubble is all that's left of a wall of Little Starr's Childcare. West Allis police responded to the collapsed wall at the business near 81st and Orchard.

"Bricks were laying in the street and on the sidewalk," said Patrick Puffer. "One squad turned into two squads turned into 4 squads and then the fire department was also contacted."

Puffer called 911. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the collapse.

"This is a very busy day care and last night, my initial thought was, ‘Oh my God, the kids.’ But there weren’t no kids and thank God, they were all safe," Puffer said.

Crews patched up what was left of the building on Tuesday. The day care was closed due to the damage.

Puffer wonders if the rain had something to do with it.

"It rained a lot in West Allis yesterday and I can only assume that the corner fell out because of water damage," Puffer said.

As for what actually caused the wall collapse, the West Allis building inspection director told FOX6 News that is under investigation.

The owner of the day care did not want to go on camera. She tells FOX6 News she plans to reopen as soon as it is safe.