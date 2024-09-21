West Allis crash, National and Cleveland, 4 vehicles involved
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Four vehicles were involved in a West Allis crash on Friday at National and Cleveland. Two people were injured.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police said a pickup truck was headed west on National Avenue and hit a car that was stopped at the intersection waiting to turn onto Cleveland.
The stopped car went into the intersection and collided with two other vehicles as a result of the impact, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the stopped car that was hit were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating the crash, and said a determination about citations and/or criminal charges will be made when the investigation is concluded. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.