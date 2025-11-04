West Allis Community Food Drive underway; how you can help

article

The Brief The West Allis Community Food Drive on Monday. The city cited a rise in food insecurity and uncertainty surrounding food assistance. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are being accepted.



West Allis launched a community food drive on Monday, citing a rise in food insecurity and uncertainty surrounding food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

What you can do:

The West Allis Community Food Drive is accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations now through Dec. 31. All donations will help local food pantries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at:

West Allis City Hall: 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

West Allis Public Library: 7421 W. National Ave.

West Allis Police Department: 11301 W. Lincoln Ave.

West Allis Farmers Market: 6501 W. National Ave. – Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. or Tuesdays/Thursdays from 12-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 only. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

WAWM Recreation & Community Service Department: 2450 S. 68th St.

Southwest Suburban Health Department – West Allis: 7120 W. National Ave.

West Milwaukee Village Hall: 4755 W. Beloit Rd.

Greenfield Public Library: 5310 W. Layton Ave.

Greenfield City Hall: 7325 W Forest Home Ave.

Related article

Non-perishable food items that are being accepted include:

Beans

Boxed or powdered milk

Canned protein (tuna, chicken, ham)

Canned fruits and veggies

Cereal

Dressings and marinades

Pasta

Peanut butter

Rice

Spaghetti

Tomato sauce

Soups

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Monetary donations can be made through the nonprofit Community Impact Partnership & Foundation:

Check – made out to Community Impact Partnership and Foundation and mailed to City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.

Online – donate securely through the Community Impact Partnership & Foundation

Donations are also accepted through Ridge Community Church, serving the Greenfield community.