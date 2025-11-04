Expand / Collapse search

West Allis Community Food Drive underway; how you can help

By
Published  November 4, 2025 3:25pm CST
West Allis
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The West Allis Community Food Drive on Monday.
    • The city cited a rise in food insecurity and uncertainty surrounding food assistance.
    • Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are being accepted.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis launched a community food drive on Monday, citing a rise in food insecurity and uncertainty surrounding food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.

What you can do:

The West Allis Community Food Drive is accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations now through Dec. 31. All donations will help local food pantries.

Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at:

  • West Allis City Hall: 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
  • West Allis Public Library: 7421 W. National Ave.
  • West Allis Police Department: 11301 W. Lincoln Ave.
  • West Allis Farmers Market: 6501 W. National Ave. – Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. or Tuesdays/Thursdays from 12-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 only. Closed Thanksgiving Day.
  • WAWM Recreation & Community Service Department: 2450 S. 68th St.
  • Southwest Suburban Health Department – West Allis: 7120 W. National Ave.
  • West Milwaukee Village Hall: 4755 W. Beloit Rd.
  • Greenfield Public Library: 5310 W. Layton Ave.
  • Greenfield City Hall: 7325 W Forest Home Ave.

Non-perishable food items that are being accepted include:

  • Beans
  • Boxed or powdered milk
  • Canned protein (tuna, chicken, ham)
  • Canned fruits and veggies
  • Cereal
  • Dressings and marinades
  • Pasta
  • Peanut butter
  • Rice
  • Spaghetti
  • Tomato sauce
  • Soups 

Monetary donations can be made through the nonprofit Community Impact Partnership & Foundation

  • Check – made out to Community Impact Partnership and Foundation and mailed to City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.
  • Online – donate securely through the Community Impact Partnership & Foundation.

Donations are also accepted through Ridge Community Church, serving the Greenfield community.

The Source: The City of West Allis released information about the food drive.

West AllisNews