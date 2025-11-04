West Allis Community Food Drive underway; how you can help
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis launched a community food drive on Monday, citing a rise in food insecurity and uncertainty surrounding food assistance benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown.
What you can do:
The West Allis Community Food Drive is accepting non-perishable food items and monetary donations now through Dec. 31. All donations will help local food pantries.
Donations can be dropped off during normal business hours at:
- West Allis City Hall: 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.
- West Allis Public Library: 7421 W. National Ave.
- West Allis Police Department: 11301 W. Lincoln Ave.
- West Allis Farmers Market: 6501 W. National Ave. – Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. or Tuesdays/Thursdays from 12-5 p.m. through Nov. 29 only. Closed Thanksgiving Day.
- WAWM Recreation & Community Service Department: 2450 S. 68th St.
- Southwest Suburban Health Department – West Allis: 7120 W. National Ave.
- West Milwaukee Village Hall: 4755 W. Beloit Rd.
- Greenfield Public Library: 5310 W. Layton Ave.
- Greenfield City Hall: 7325 W Forest Home Ave.
Non-perishable food items that are being accepted include:
- Beans
- Boxed or powdered milk
- Canned protein (tuna, chicken, ham)
- Canned fruits and veggies
- Cereal
- Dressings and marinades
- Pasta
- Peanut butter
- Rice
- Spaghetti
- Tomato sauce
- Soups
Monetary donations can be made through the nonprofit Community Impact Partnership & Foundation:
- Check – made out to Community Impact Partnership and Foundation and mailed to City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214.
- Online – donate securely through the Community Impact Partnership & Foundation.
Donations are also accepted through Ridge Community Church, serving the Greenfield community.
