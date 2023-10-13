West Allis Burger King lawsuit, city wants abandoned property addressed

article

The city of West Allis is suing Burger King over one of the restaurant chain's abandoned properties, court filings dated Oct. 9 show.

According to the lawsuit, which FOX6 News obtained Friday, the city has asked the court to declare the property near 106th and Greenfield as a "public nuisance." It also states the city issued written notice of its complaints to the Burger King in May, and alleges the company failed to adequately address defects.

In September, the lawsuit indicates, Burger King had taken action but failed to meet the city's desired level of repair. A broken window was fixed, but the glass from the originally broken window was left on the sidewalk. Some "minor paint" was added, but the paint was over directly rotted wood. Concerns about the parking lot asphalt were not addressed, the lawsuit claims.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mayor Dan Devine has been vocal on X about his displeasure with the property.

The lawsuit also wants the court to allow the city to raze the building, if Burger King does not fix the issues.