West Allis 'bicycle-friendly' community; League of American Bicyclists

The League of American Bicyclists has honored the efforts of West Allis to build better places for people to bike with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.

A news release says West Allis joins 480 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.

The award recognizes the City of West Allis for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide incentives for communities to improve. The release says awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards, and community-driven best practices.

To learn more about the BFC program, you are invited to visit bikeleague.org/community.