West Allis bar The Drunk Uncle alcohol license in jeopardy amid legal problems

A bad review led to a legal battle for the owner of The Drunk Uncle, a bar in West Allis.

But that’s not the owner’s only problem.

What we know:

The West Allis Common Council held a meeting on Tuesday, March 18, where the business’ alcohol license was on the agenda.

The council’s public safety committee approved issuing a notice of non-renewal for the alcohol license at The Drunk Uncle. Owner Neal Steffek’s alcohol license with the city is in jeopardy due to failure to submit proof of seller’s permit.

The alcohol license is set to expire on June 30, but the city said Steffek can rectify it by then by paying the required fees to the state.

The non-renewal is unrelated to a lawsuit that was recently filed.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, Brynn Dulette left a one-star Google review to share an uncomfortable experience at the bar.

She wrote:

"Just went with some friends. My young mid 20s friend was being fed shots and the owner kept kissing her and offering her a job. A bartender leaned over the bar and touched my face asking me to make him a sandwich for international women’s day [...] Would never recommend to anyone."

To which, Drunk Uncle owner Neal Steffek responded:

"You are a fat nerd with no friends."

Dulette has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Steffek, citing he left a review for her job that claims she sexually assaulted a bartender.

When asked if he regretted his comment on the post, Steffek responded, "No. Why would I? [...] If she apologizes to me then I will apologize to her."

Local perspective:

"I love living in West Allis. I have lived here since 2012, and it disgusts me the things that have come to light," resident Andrew Wehrheim said at the meeting. "Not just by one person but multiple people that have come forward."

Dig deeper:

West Allis police told FOX6 News it is investigating several complaints made against the bar.