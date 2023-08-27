West Allis arrest; taser probe strikes cellphone, causes it to smolder

West Allis police say three officers and the man they were taking into custody on Saturday, Aug. 26 received medical treatment after the man's cellphone started smoldering during the arrest.

Officials say one officer attempted to take the 26-year-old Milwaukee man into custody near 74th and Greenfield on Saturday. The man did not follow officers’ commands and a Taser was deployed, officials say.

As the officers approached to handcuff the man, they observed his cellphone was smoldering. Officers removed the cellphone from the man – and the fire department was called to render aid to the man. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and later released.

Officials say while the man was being taken into custody, three West Allis officers inhaled smoke from the smoldering cellphone. Those officers received medical attention for inhaling the smoke.

The Milwaukee man was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and resisting officers.

Based upon preliminary information, it is believed a taser probe struck the man's cellphone, causing it to smolder.