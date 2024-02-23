West Allis apartment fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

article

A fire broke out at a West Allis apartment complex on Friday morning, Feb. 23. The fire happened near Oklahoma Avenue and Highway 100 around 1:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy black smoke coming from the first floor of the apartment building.

The property is a two-story, 12-unit building. The fire was mostly contained to a single living unit, displacing one family.

One resident was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

West Allis fire, Oklahoma and Highway 100

Officials say there was a water main break during this incident. As a result, the building has no running water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.