West Allis apartment fire; 81st and Greenfield, 3 families displaced

Fire broke out at a West Allis apartment building on Wednesday night, Aug. 14. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. near 81st Street and Greenfield Avenue.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found light smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

The building contains four apartments, three upstairs and one downstairs, that were damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

All occupants within the structure were evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.

West Allis fire, 81st and Greenfield

The fire was mostly contained to one apartment. However, three families were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

The West Allis Fire Department was assisted at this incident by the Milwaukee Fire Department and the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.