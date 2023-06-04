West Allis A La Carte Festival features ‘unique shops, people’

Sunday, June 4 marked the return of the annual West Allis A La Carte Festival.

It was the fourteenth year of the street festival.

The goal of the event is to show what West Allis has to offer, from schools and churches to restaurants and other businesses.

The event was filled with food, music, games and fun.

West Allis A La Carte Festival

"Really, what I hope is what kind of unique area this area of West Allis is," said a volunteer. "It's the downtown. There are so many unique shops. The people walking through here go, ‘I never knew that was there.’"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you missed the event, mark your calendars. The A La Carte Festival happens on the first Sunday of June.