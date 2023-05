West Allis A La Carte is back this Sunday to kick off the summer with a full day of food and family fun during the biggest block party in the city. Brian Kramp is in downtown West Allis previewing the event that’s guaranteed to be a slam dunk.

West Allis A La Carte takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

