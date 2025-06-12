Expand / Collapse search

West Allis 2025 summer concert series kicks off Thursday, June 19

Published  June 12, 2025 3:04pm CDT
West Allis
The Brief

    • Have a Thursday night free? Check out the West Allis Summer Concert Series.
    • The lineup in West Allis kicks off on Thursday, June 19.
    • Admission to the concerts is free. 

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The City of West Allis revealed on Thursday, June 12, its 2025 Summer Concert Series lineup

Summer concert series

What we know:

A news release says the series will return for four Thursdays throughout the summer at West Allis’ Veterans Memorial Park, 6900 W. National Avenue.

All events are held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with food trucks and beer vendors’ service beginning at 5 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m. 

The dates and lineup are as follows:

  • Thursday, June 19 – Septeto Charambo – salsa dura
  • Thursday, July 17 – Mixtape – 80s tribute band
  • Thursday, Aug. 21 – Cactus Bros. – rock n’ roll and outlaw country
  • Thursday, Sept. 18 – Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective – blues and rock

Admission for the Summer Concert Series is free. 

Each night will feature a rotating lineup of popular food trucks, craft beer from OPE! Brewing Co., and activities for families. 

What you can do:

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of West Allis.

