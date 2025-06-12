West Allis 2025 summer concert series kicks off Thursday, June 19

article

The Brief Have a Thursday night free? Check out the West Allis Summer Concert Series. The lineup in West Allis kicks off on Thursday, June 19. Admission to the concerts is free.



The City of West Allis revealed on Thursday, June 12, its 2025 Summer Concert Series lineup.

Summer concert series

What we know:

A news release says the series will return for four Thursdays throughout the summer at West Allis’ Veterans Memorial Park, 6900 W. National Avenue.

All events are held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with food trucks and beer vendors’ service beginning at 5 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m.

The dates and lineup are as follows:

Thursday, June 19 – Septeto Charambo – salsa dura

Thursday, July 17 – Mixtape – 80s tribute band

Thursday, Aug. 21 – Cactus Bros. – rock n’ roll and outlaw country

Thursday, Sept. 18 – Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective – blues and rock

Admission for the Summer Concert Series is free.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Each night will feature a rotating lineup of popular food trucks, craft beer from OPE! Brewing Co., and activities for families.

What you can do:

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.