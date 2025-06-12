West Allis 2025 summer concert series kicks off Thursday, June 19
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The City of West Allis revealed on Thursday, June 12, its 2025 Summer Concert Series lineup.
Summer concert series
What we know:
A news release says the series will return for four Thursdays throughout the summer at West Allis’ Veterans Memorial Park, 6900 W. National Avenue.
All events are held from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. with food trucks and beer vendors’ service beginning at 5 p.m. and music beginning at 6 p.m.
The dates and lineup are as follows:
- Thursday, June 19 – Septeto Charambo – salsa dura
- Thursday, July 17 – Mixtape – 80s tribute band
- Thursday, Aug. 21 – Cactus Bros. – rock n’ roll and outlaw country
- Thursday, Sept. 18 – Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective – blues and rock
Admission for the Summer Concert Series is free.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Each night will feature a rotating lineup of popular food trucks, craft beer from OPE! Brewing Co., and activities for families.
What you can do:
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of West Allis.