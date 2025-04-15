Expand / Collapse search

Weiss Meats in Big Bend; hand-crafted fresh sausage maker

Published  April 15, 2025 7:34am CDT
Weiss Meats in Big Bend

Brian Kramp is in Big Bend with the owner who has a passion for mixing meat.

BIG BEND, Wis. - Weiss Meats (S87 W22370 Forest Home Avenue) is a small-batch hand-crafted fresh sausage maker that offers everything from beef sticks and summer sausage to brats and Polish sausage. Brian Kramp is in Big Bend with the owner, who has a passion for mixing meat.

Looking for a tasty Polish sausage for Easter?

Weiss Meats in Big Bend can help. Brian Kramp is helping this small-batch sausage makers get ready for the holiday.

Retail meat shop

Brian Kramp is with the owner who makes the most of their space to offer the essentials for a Wisconsin meal that never fails.

Final tour of Weiss Meats

Supporting local is a big part of the mission behind Weiss Meats – And since they make sausages their products are perfect for meat raffles. Brian Kramp is in West Bend with a way your organization can benefit from this local sausage maker.

Take and bake meals from Weiss Meats

Don’t want to do any cooking tonight? The team at Weiss Meats in West Bend has a tasty take and bake meal that will hit the spot. Brian Kramp is checking out an option that the entire family will enjoy.

