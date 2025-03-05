Weight restrictions for majority of Wisconsin highways begin Thursday

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is enacting Class II restrictions for the majority of Wisconsin on Thursday, March 6. Class II restrictions for far northern Wisconsin (Zone 1) will start on Monday, March 10. County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is enacting Class II restrictions for the majority of Wisconsin highways south of US 8 – including Zone 2 through Zone 5, on Thursday, March 6.

Weight restrictions

What we know:

Class II restrictions for far northern Wisconsin (Zone 1) will start on Monday, March 10 at 12:01 a.m.

According to a news release, Class II roads include about 1,400 miles of state highways susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring thaw period as frost leaves the ground.

Seasonal road restrictions

What we know:

Seasonal posted road restrictions will go into effect statewide on Monday, March 10 at 12:01 a.m.

County highways, town roads, city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Decisions to place or lift weight restrictions on those roads are up to local units of government.

The department maintains an interactive map for seasonal weight restrictions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Find more information

What you can do:

Haulers with specific questions can contact WisDOT’s Oversize/Overweight Permits Unit at (608) 266-7320 or visit the oversize/overweight permits website.

A recorded message with general information on road restrictions is available by calling (608) 266-8417.

Further information can be found online for divisible load permits and non-divisible load permits.