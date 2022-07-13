Wehr Nature Center all-terrain wheelchair unveiled

Wehr Nature Center on Wednesday, July 13 unveiled a new all-terrain wheelchair – part of an initiative to make sure everyone can enjoy its trails.

Located at Whitnall Park in Franklin, the nature center partnered with Access Ability Wisconsin as part of an initiative called "Outdoors Access For All."

The all-terrain wheelchair allows anyone living with a physical disability the chance to experience the outdoors, be it solo or with friends and family.

Anyone interested in reserving the all-terrain wheelchair ahead of a visit to Wehr Nature Center can do so with a $50 refundable deposit. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

