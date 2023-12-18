Weekend Wisconsin Lottery winners; 4 in southeast Wisconsin

article

The Powerball lottery jackpot is growing – estimated at $543 million for Monday night's drawing. But some Wisconsin Lottery players are cashing in from two different lotto games over the weekend.

Saturday's drawing was a BIG day for Powerball players. A winning $1 million ticket was sold at Speedway at 68th and North Avenue in Wauwatosa. Also, two $50,000 tickets were sold at CVS near 92nd and Greenfield in West Allis and at the Walmart SuperCenter on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, a player instantly won $195,090, or 50% of the Fast Play Progressive Jackpot, when they purchased a $5 Fast Play 20X ticket from a Kwik Trip in Lisbon.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Dec. 16 Powerball drawing were 3-9-10-20-62. The Powerball was 25 and the Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $1 million Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054 while the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130. The odds of winning a Fast Play Progressive Jackpot are 1:240,000.