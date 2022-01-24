Expand / Collapse search

Weekend crash in western Wisconsin, 3 killed

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Three people died in a weekend crash just off the interstate in western Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the three were in a vehicle that struck a semi that was attempting to turn into a Kwik Trip parking lot off Interstate 94 near Black River Falls Saturday about 1 a.m. The vehicle was heading west on Hwy. 54 and struck the semi.

The patrol identifies the victims as the car's driver, 34-year-old Leonard Hopinka, of Black River Falls, a 26-year-old passenger Tyler Decorah, also of Black River Falls, and 35year-old Jorden Vidana, of Onalaska.

Authorities says none of the victims were wearing seat belts and all died at the scene.

