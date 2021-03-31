'Wear a mask:' Business as usual at some spots after SCOWIS ruling

Business owners in downtown Waukesha reacted to the Supreme Court of Wisconsin's decision Wednesday, March 31 to strike down Wisconsin's mask mandate. For many, it was business as usual.

These business owners said they've had a mask policy in place throughout the coronavirus pandemic and this ruling doesn't have an impact.

"I'm going to always wear a mask," said Stephen Howitz, owner of Nostalgia Music & More. "That’s safe. I’ve got them behind the counter if anybody wants one. I’d be happy to give it away for free."

Howitz sells vinyl records and video games. He said the ruling from SCOWIS won't change the mask requirement when you enter his store.

"It’s my policy, and that’s what I want people to do," he said. "I want everybody to be safe. We all want to be here tomorrow. We’ve all got loved ones at home."

Advertisement

Waukesha County leaders cited a decrease in COVID-19 cases as the reason for the decision to no longer require indoor capacity guidelines. Following the state Supreme Court's decision, the Waukesha County executive announced a local mask order would not be issued.

FOX6 News found customers wearing masks at Starship Records and Collectibles off Main Street.

"I have customers on both sides," said Crystal Acosta, owner. "I’ve got some for the mask, and some are against it."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Acosta has a sign in the shop window requiring customers wear a mask.

"It makes everybody feel safe, and we can all be at peace with each other, and shop and go about life," she said.

When it comes to enforcing her shop's mask policy, she had this to say:

"If it’s maybe only one person in the store, if I have my doors open, I’ll say you’re okay, but if a customer comes in, I’m going to have to ask you to wear a mask," said Acosta.

Some downtown business owners who said they're not going to and haven't required masks but they weren't interested in talking on camera.