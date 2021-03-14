'We should care:' Milwaukee neighbors clean up trash in Riverwest

Picking up trash is a dirty job, but someone’s gotta do it. A group in Milwaukee spent their Sunday morning, March 14 doing a little spring cleaning in Riverwest.

It’s amazing to see the amount of trash you’ll find around trashcans.

"I came out here because I noticed that there is a lot of trash," said David Dasilva, picking up bits of rubbish that almost made it into the bin. "We should care about the place we live in, and I’m just trying to do my part. I just want to help out and help the community grow and be cleaner."

Milwaukee Alderman Nik Kovac, who organized the event, noted an unexplainable abundant amount of litter in 2021.

"We don’t have city crews, we don’t have paid employees going around picking up litter, so that’s really a neighborhood effort and people if they want a clean neighborhood have to put in a little effort in, especially in the springtime after the snow melts," said Alderman Kovac.

Over a few hours, around a dozen trash bags were filled and thrown away, leaving things cleaner for residents who live nearby.

Advertisement

"A lot of it is just taking pride in your community," said Alderman Kovac. "You want to walk down the street and feel good about not just your house and your porch, but the sidewalk you’re walking on."

Events like this are allowing people to take back their corner of the city bit by bit.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"If you want to make a difference you have to start and be the difference," said Dasilva.