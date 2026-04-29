We Energies welcomes 1st peregrine falcon chicks of the season

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The Brief We Energies is celebrating the first falcon hatchlings of the 2026 nesting season. The first three chicks of the nesting season have hatched. The remaining six eggs are expected to hatch over the next few weeks.



The first peregrine falcon eggs of the 2026 nesting season have hatched at the We Energies Oak Creek Power Plant.

Proud parents Essity and Joel let the camera glimpse their first two fluffy chicks on Wednesday morning, April 29. This is the couple’s second year nesting together.

More eggs ready to hatch!

What we know:

Six more eggs at the Valley Power Plant and Port Washington Generating Station are slated to hatch within the next few weeks.

You can catch all the action on the 24/7 live nest box webcams.

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Voting on names

What you can do:

Thousands have already voted to name this season’s chicks and their siblings after local anchors.

So far, Milwaukee’s meteorologists are off to a strong start. The top names from each station (in no particular order) are:

"Brian Nestnansky" in honor of Brian Niznansky from TMJ4

"Tom Squawks" in honor of Tom Wachs from Fox 6

"Mark Birden" in honor of Mark Baden from WISN 12

"Lance Talon" in honor of Lance Allan from CBS 58

"Kristin Hatchell" in honor of Kristin Ketchell from Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin

"Vince Falcono" in honor of Vince Vitrano from Newsradio 620 WTMJ