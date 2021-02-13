We Energies warns of balloon release danger

article

Balloons make for a great Valentine’s Day gift, but if you’re not careful, they can leave you and thousands of others in the dark.

Over 20,000 We Energies customers lost power in 2020 due to balloons contacting power lines and other equipment, We Energies said.

Mylar balloons that come into contact with power lines act as a conductor, creating a short circuit.

Not only can balloons knock out power, but the short circuit from the balloon also can cause power lines to fall to the ground, creating a dangerous situation.

We Energies suggests the following, alternative Valentine's Day celebrations:

