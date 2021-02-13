We Energies warns of balloon release danger
article
MILWAUKEE - Balloons make for a great Valentine’s Day gift, but if you’re not careful, they can leave you and thousands of others in the dark.
Over 20,000 We Energies customers lost power in 2020 due to balloons contacting power lines and other equipment, We Energies said.
Mylar balloons that come into contact with power lines act as a conductor, creating a short circuit.
Not only can balloons knock out power, but the short circuit from the balloon also can cause power lines to fall to the ground, creating a dangerous situation.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
We Energies suggests the following, alternative Valentine's Day celebrations:
Advertisement
- Assemble an emergency kit together Nothing says romance more than being prepared for power outages. Throw in a blanket, flashlight and some battery-powered chargers for your cellphones.
- Nothing says romance more than being prepared for power outages. Throw in a blanket, flashlight and some battery-powered chargers for your cellphones.
- Cook a simple meal together Microwaves and slow cookers use less energy than an oven. But if you need to heat things up in the oven, stay efficient by using the oven light and not opening the door to check on your romantic dinner.
- Microwaves and slow cookers use less energy than an oven. But if you need to heat things up in the oven, stay efficient by using the oven light and not opening the door to check on your romantic dinner.
- Snuggle safely together When you’re done using your electric blanket, turn it off to reduce the risk of fire.
- When you’re done using your electric blanket, turn it off to reduce the risk of fire.
- Start a fire together, but don’t forget to open a window Open-hearth fireplaces draw hot air from your home, sending it up the chimney. Cracking open a nearby window reduces the air drawn into the fireplace and improves efficiency by up to 20%.
- Open-hearth fireplaces draw hot air from your home, sending it up the chimney. Cracking open a nearby window reduces the air drawn into the fireplace and improves efficiency by up to 20%.
- Buy a carbon monoxide (CO) detector together The risk of CO poisoning is greater during the winter months. Stay safe and install a CO detector.
- The risk of CO poisoning is greater during the winter months. Stay safe and install a CO detector.
- Focus on Energy together Check out our partners at Focus on Energy for instant discounts on energy-efficient products like LED bulbs, smart thermostats and power strips. You may even qualify for a free energy-saving kit.
- Check out our partners at Focus on Energy for instant discounts on energy-efficient products like LED bulbs, smart thermostats and power strips. You may even qualify for a free energy-saving kit.