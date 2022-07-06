We Energies wants dog pictures for safe digging campaign

article

We Energies wants to make your dog a star! The company is looking for an adorable "ambassadog" to be the face of this year’s safe digging campaign.



The goal is to spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.



Here’s what you need to do:

Take a picture of your dog digging or in his or her favorite place to dig. by 11:59 p.m. July 13. Fill out this entry form

Keep in mind, you must be a We Energies customer to participate. Please submit a high-quality image.

We Energies will narrow down the entries and then allow customers to vote for the top dog later this month. The winner will be featured in We Energies’ safe digging awareness campaign all year long.