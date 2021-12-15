Expand / Collapse search

We Energies high wind preparation, customers urged to be ready

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - We Energies is taking steps to be able to respond quickly and safely if power outages occur amid the high wind warning that is in place for southeast Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A news release says the power company is updating staffing plans to have extra field and contract crews available. Workers are also checking inventory of items such as poles, transformers and other equipment, and moving items to locations if need be.

Monitor the outages throughout Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map.

Steps We Energies customers can take

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.

Prepare for the storm

Customers should make sure any loose items in their yard or deck are put away or securely tied down. Customers are also encouraged to build an emergency kit that includes blankets, batteries, a flashlight and a battery-powered phone charger. More tips are available at our website: we-energies.com/services/outages-safety

Downed lines

If customers come across a downed line, they should always assume it is energized. Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from the line and contact We Energies or local law enforcement as soon as possible.

