Expand / Collapse search

We Energies Cookie Book distribution at American Family Field Saturday

By
Published  October 31, 2025 9:35am CDT
We Energies
FOX6 News Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book distribution 2025

We Energies Cookie Book distribution 2025

A holiday tradition dating back nearly a century returns for another season. You can get your hands on the We Energies Cookie Book starting Saturday, Nov. 1! Amy Jahns from We Energies joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.

MILWAUKEE - It's a holiday tradition dating back nearly a century, and it returns for another season. 

You can get your hands on the We Energies Cookie Book starting on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Head to American Family Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get your hands on the latest and tastiest cookie recipes.

Can't make it to American Family Field? No worries! There are plenty of distribution events in different communities in Wisconsin during November.

We EnergiesFOX 6 WakeUp NewsThings To DoFood and Drink