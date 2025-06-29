We Energies accepting applications for next ‘ambassadog’

article

The Brief We Energies is accepting applications for its next safe-digging "ambassadog." It's open to all We Energies customers with a dog. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 10 .



Doggone it! We Energies is now accepting applications for the next "ambassadog."

Your precious pup can help spread an important safety message: Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.

How to submit an application

What you can do:

If you are a We Energies customer, take a couple of photos of your dog digging or in their favorite place to dig. Then, go to we-energies.com to submit the photos before 11:59 p.m. on July 10.

We Energies will narrow the entries to a few "fetching" finalists before giving customers the "ruff" job of voting for the winner. The top dog will be the star of the company’s safe digging awareness campaign beginning in August.

Previous winner

The backstory:

Last year, We Energies customers and dog lovers voted to make Idaleen, a one-year-old German shepherd from Hartford, the company’s ambassadog.

During her term, Idaleen was regularly featured on social media reminding people to call 811.

Idaleen the We Energies ‘Ambassadog’

About 811

Big picture view:

Digging can be dangerous if you don’t call 811 at least three days in advance.

Whether you’re planting a garden or installing a fence, it’s important to have the location of underground utilities marked to keep yourself and your family safe.

Calling 811 or going to diggershotline.com is easy, it’s free, and it’s the law.