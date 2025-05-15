Expand / Collapse search

Wayfinder MKE opened last month; global flavors with craft expertise

By
Published  May 15, 2025 8:38am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wayfinder MKE opened last month

Wayfinder MKE opened last month

Brian Kramp has a preview of the space and food that make this new dining destination so special.

MILWAUKEE - Wayfinder MKE ( 2108 N. Farwell Avenue) opened last month on Milwaukee’s eastside, combining global flavors with craft expertise - and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp has a preview of the space and food that make this new dining destination so special.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Patio season has officially started

Patio season has officially started

Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at how they blend craft food and drinks in a welcoming atmosphere.

State-of-the-Art brewery

State-of-the-Art brewery

Brian Kramp is sampling the drink menu that has something for everyone.

Front-row view of brewing process

Front-row view of brewing process

Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s eastside where you can sip some beer while enjoying a front-row view of the brewing process.

Rooftop bar at Wayfinder MKE

Rooftop bar at Wayfinder MKE

Brian Kramp is checking out the rooftop bar at Wayfinder MKE that opens for the season later today.

Checking out the global cuisine

Checking out the global cuisine

Brian Kramp is checking out the global cuisine and expertly crafted drinks at Wayfinder MKE.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp News