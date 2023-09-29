Wauwatosa's Lutheran Home intergenerational art show

article

The public is invited to Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa through this Sunday, Oct. 1 for the eighth annual Intergenerational Art Show.

The four-day long event showcases art from Lutheran Home residents, staff, childcare and Adult Day Services participants and Elaine’s Hope residents.

Intergenerational art show at Lutheran Home, Wauwatosa

Artists will showcase their diverse intergenerational community while spotlighting their creativity and collaboration.

