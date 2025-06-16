Wauwatosa woman in Israel as conflict with Iran continues, trying to leave

The Brief Kalie Lehman is helping to lead what's called a Birthright Israel trip. They arrived last week and just a few days in, everything changed. The group has ditched the itinerary and is now trying to leave the country.



A Wauwatosa woman is in Israel right now, helping to lead a group of about 40 young people on a trip.

They arrived last week and just a few days in, everything changed.

What we know:

Kalie Lehman is helping to lead what's called a Birthright Israel trip. It was supposed to be about two weeks long. That trip is now being cut short as the war with Iran intensifies.

It was meant to be the trip of a lifetime: 40 young people spending 10 days in Israel, connecting with their Jewish roots.

The group arrived a week ago for the Birthright Israel trip and Lehman helped lead it.

She said everything changed while in Tel Aviv.

What they're saying:

"We’re constantly on alert," Lehman said. "I don’t think, at least personally or people in our group, thought there was ever going to be live rockets that night."

Yosef Kerendian is a co-staff member on the trip.

"We didn’t really know what was going on. We got an alert on our phones saying you guys should stand close to shelter," Kerendian said. "It’s not easy being in Israel right now. We’re constantly under attack, under fire. We haven’t gotten much sleep."

They've been spending their nights in bomb shelters, taking cover as the sirens go off.

"We’ve been experiencing rockets overhead in every city that we’ve been to since," Lehman said.

The group has ditched the itinerary and is now trying to leave the country.

What's next:

In the next 24 hours, they will be taking a 12-hour boat ride to Cyprus. They don't know where they'll go from there.

But they're grateful to be together.

"It’s definitely a very scary thing that’s happening, that’s going on, but I don’t think I’ve fully processed what’s going on," Lehman said.

The group does not know how long they will be in Cyprus or when they will be back in the U.S.

They have security on the trip along with them and Birthright Israel is in direct contact with the Israel Defense Forces.