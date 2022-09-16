Wauwatosa West students protest; concerned about school violence

Wauwatosa West High School students staged a protest on Friday morning, Sept. 16 about school violence. Those students hope to get the attention of the school board.

Meanwhile, four people, including three juveniles, were arrested Friday evening, Sept. 9 following a report of a fight at the football game at Hart Park.

Officials say around 8 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Hart Park. In addition to the reported fight, there was also a report of a person with a gun in the stands.

Officers responded and school officials made the decision to have students exit the stadium. A large group then exited the stadium and officers assisted with dispersal. Officials say a small group refused to leave – and four subjects were arrested (three juveniles and one adult) for disorderly conduct.

The remainder of the game concluded without incident.