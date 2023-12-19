Wauwatosa West chaos; 4 students arrested during basketball game

Four students were arrested for disorderly conduct during a Wauwatosa West High School basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Video from the game captures moments people evacuated, running from the stands and out the doors at half-time.

Sgt. Abby Pavlik said the police department responded to the school just before 8 p.m. She said there were no shots fired and no reported injuries.

Pavlik said they received reports of firearms being displayed during the fight, but the Wauwatosa School District confirmed no weapons were found.

Students Anna Maria Luna and Stella Gallion were at the game when the incident broke out, saying it all started with a fight.

They said they were standing in the corner during half-time and a fight broke out. They noted things escalated and there was a loud noise which caused everyone to run towards the exit.

"This isolated incident, while extremely disappointing, is not indicative of the behavior of our students on a daily basis," the school district said in a statement.

The game eventually resumed with only parents allowed in the gym. Students were sent home, Pavlik said.

Wauwatosa West beat Wauwatosa East 99 to 78.