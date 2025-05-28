Wauwatosa troll sculpture: When, where to see 'Mama Rosa'

article

The Brief Thomas Dambo's troll sculpture "Mama Rosa" will call Wauwatosa home. The Danish artist's larger-than-life sculptures can be found around the world. All of his artwork promotes sustainability.



Danish artist Thomas Dambo's troll sculptures can be found around the world. His latest work, "Mama Rosa," will be fully revealed in Wauwatosa on Wednesday.

Troll sculpture

The backstory:

Dambo is known for his larger-than-life troll sculptures. He's made more than 150 of them in several countries and 20 states. All of his artwork promotes sustainability.

Mama Rosa is the first troll in Wisconsin. Made out of recycled trees and scraps from the city, the sculpture stands more than 24 feet tall and weighs more than 4,000 pounds.

Related article

"It has hair made of oak branches," said Dambo. "My troll here is made out of 50 trees."

The Wauwatosa Tourism Commission commissioned the sculpture, which is paid for through hotel/motel tax dollars.

Where to find it

What you can do:

Mama Rosa resides at Wauwatosa's Firefly Grove Park, near 116th and Gilbert. The big reveal is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28.