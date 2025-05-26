Wauwatosa troll sculpture; Danish artist shares his recycling talent

The Brief Thousands will soon flock to a Wauwatosa park to check out a giant wooden troll. The troll, known as Mama Rosa, will be revealed in its entirety on Wednesday, May 28. Mama Rosa is made of recycled materials and assembled by a Danish artist.



A Danish artist known for his troll sculptures worldwide is in Wisconsin to share his work. He's creating his first troll in the state – and no, it will not demand a toll. But it is turning heads in Wauwatosa.

Troll coming to life

What we know:

The troll has ripped through the light poles and is impossible to miss in Wauwatosa.'s newest park.

Mama Rosa, as she is known, resides at Wauwatosa.'s Firefly Grove Park near 116th and Gilbert.

What they're saying:

"It has hair made of oak branches," said Thomas Dambo, artist from Denmark. "My troll here is made out of 50 trees."

Mama Rosa stands more than 24 feet tall and weighs more than 4,000 pounds.

The sculpture was commissioned by the Wauwatosa Tourism Commission and is paid for by hotel/motel tax dollars.

When can you check it out?

Big picture view:

Both the commission and the artist asked FOX6 News to avoid revealing the troll's full identity until Wednesday, May 28, when the park opens.

However, people passing by the park were able to get a sneak peek at the piece of art – made entirely of recycled materials.

"This is such an amazing piece of art! That it will raise the stature of Wauwatosa," said Donna.

"Fairytale land. You know trolls, mythical," said Sarah Riley, who was visiting from Florida.

About the artist

Dig deeper:

Dambo is known for his larger-than-life troll statues. He's made more than 150 of them in several counties at 20 states. All of his artwork promotes sustainability.

"Ever since I was a kid I’ve loved trash," Dambo said.

This is the first troll in Wisconsin, and made out of recycled trees and scraps from the city.

"We found all these old light fixtures. Now the troll picked the top of this one. But we found them in like the boneyard in the city over here behind the police station," Dambo said.

Mama Rosa stars trolling the city on Wednesday, May 28. The big reveal will happen started at 4 p.m.