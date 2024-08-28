Wauwatosa School District-MPS 'reorganization,' legal opinion released

article

The Wauwatosa School Board voted on Tuesday night, Aug. 27, to release the findings of legal counsel they sought about a potential reorganization with Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Wauwatosa School District sought legal counsel on the "possibility of detaching territory from Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), and attaching it to the District, in a process known as reorganization," according to the legal report.

The plan reportedly looks at the areas bordering Milwaukee and Wauwatosa to potentially boost enrollment in the Wauwatosa School District. This comes as a $60 million referendum is on the November ballot to keep Wauwatosa elementary schools open.

The school board received the legal opinion last week, but didn't make it public until Tuesday night.

A copy of the report obtained by FOX6 shows that a "district reorganization" with Milwaukee Public Schools would not be possible without a change in state law.

"Currently, there is not a process or mechanism under state law for the District to initiate the detachment of territory from MPS. Reorganization of this nature would only be possible if the legislature changed the applicable law, or the Milwaukee Common Council changed the City’s municipal boundaries such that territory that presently belongs to MPS would no longer be within its municipal boundaries," the report reads.

Wauwatosa School District statement

"Last night, in a special meeting that was open to the public, the Wauwatosa Board of Education unanimously voted in the affirmative to release a legal opinion dated August 21, 2024.

At the Board retreat on February 10, 2024, members of the Board brainstormed and discussed many ideas for increasing resident enrollment and maintaining all of the District’s elementary schools. One idea generated during that conversation held in open session was the possibility of exploring the necessary requirements to bring Wauwatosa-adjacent neighborhoods into the Wauwatosa School District boundaries. Before investing a significant amount of time into exploring this idea, legal counsel was consulted and provided this legal opinion. The Board has had no further discussions on this matter since the initial brainstorming session during their retreat on February 10, 2024.

The opinion states that Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is Wisconsin’s only first class city school district. Due to its classification as a first class city school district, MPS is not subject to the general school district reorganization provisions under Chapter 117 of the Wisconsin Statutes. Chapter 119, which governs first class city school districts, states that MPS’s boundaries must conform to the first class city’s municipal boundaries. Reorganization and/or annexation would only be possible if the legislature changed an existing law or if the Milwaukee Common Council changed the City’s municipal boundaries to exclude an area that is currently within the municipal boundaries.

Thank you for your continued engagement and support for the students of Wauwatosa."