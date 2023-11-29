Wauwatosa retail theft; Brookfield police seek man

article

Brookfield police are looking for a man they believe is involved in a Wauwatosa retail theft that occurred on Friday, Nov. 24.

Police described the suspect as white with a medium build and approximately 50 years old, with multiple tattoos on both arms.

They said he fled from a traffic stop in Brookfield just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and was driving a white-colored Chevrolet Suburban with no license plate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 or to remain anonymous, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, or through the P3 Tips app.