Wauwatosa police shooting 'justified,' woman injured

The police shooting of a woman in Wauwatosa in December 2020 was ruled "justified" by the Milwaukee County district attorney.

Tinesha Jarrett was injured in the shooting Dec. 10, 2020. She encountered Wauwatosa police after leaving the Milwaukee County mental health complex.

An investigation says Jarrett was repeatedly striking a squad car with a wooden stake and cracked the windshield.

An officer confronted Jarrett but said she continued to be violent. That's when Jarrett was shot.

A review of the case says force was necessary.

Jarrett was treated for her injuries and sent for mental health treatment.