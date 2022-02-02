Wauwatosa police officer hiring bonus; $7.5K to join force

article

The city of Wauwatosa is offering a $7,500 hiring bonus for new police officer hires, a limited-time incentive.

Wauwatosa is facing a challenge recruiting and retaining police officers, according to a news release.

The department said it is looking at up to 20 possible retirements over the next five years. At the same time, it is looking to grow the team to fulfill a contract with the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center for enhanced police services, adding additional officers to overall staffing needs.

Aside from the hiring bonus, the city said it offers competitive pay, free health clinic services, state of the art in-house fitness center, 80-200 hours of annual vacation, and retirement benefits. There is no residency requirement.

The Wauwatosa Police Department also has several specialized units, including school resource officer, motorcycle patrol and K-9 that offer career opportunities an officer might not find elsewhere.

Lateral transfers – officers with prior or current law enforcement experience – would be placed on an accelerated pay scale and earn additional starting vacation time based on their years of experience, the news release said.

Anyone interested can apply at Wauwatosa.net/PoliceJobs. Applications will be open until Feb. 14 for this round of hiring.

Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said: "The Wauwatosa Police Department is committed to providing exceptional police service for all. To me, the ideal candidate is someone who is dedicated to serving the Wauwatosa community with courage, integrity, respect and compassion."

