Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber to retire after 31 years

article

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber will retire after 31 years as chief of police, the department announced Monday, Feb. 1. The retirement is effective June 1.

A news release states Chief Weber has been in law enforcement for over 48 years.

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission will determine the next steps/details of the hiring process for the new chief per state law.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Chief Weber, thank you for your service and commitment to the men and women of the Wauwatosa Police Department and this community. You have shown dedication and professionalism throughout your career. We wish you the best in retirement," the department said in the release.

Statement from Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

Advertisement

"Today, Police Chief Barry Weber submitted his retirement notice to me. He will retire on June 1, 2021.

"Chief Weber has served 48 years in law enforcement, 31 of those years as Chief of the Wauwatosa Police Department. I thank him for his service and wish him a happy retirement.

"Later this week, the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission (PFC) will hold a special meeting to formally accept Chief Weber’s retirement notice and to begin discussing the hiring of a new chief. Under Wisconsin law, the Mayor and Common Council will not have any role in that process. Section 62.13 of the Wisconsin Statutes gives the PFC sole authority over the selection of police and fire chiefs. After the PFC determines how it will proceed, a description will be published on the City’s website, www.wauwatosa.net, so the public can follow the hiring process."