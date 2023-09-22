Wauwatosa police chases; 3 arrested, 2 sought

article

Wauwatosa police were involved in two separate pursuits Friday, Sept. 22 – both involving stolen vehicles.

The first chase began at Mayfair around 12:10 p.m. Officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The pursuit ended roughly four miles away near 60th and Locust when the occupants got out and ran. Officers chased after them and soon arrested one of the two people. The second person was not found.

A second chase began around 5:15 p.m. Officers responded to a Home Depot near 124th and Capitol for retail theft and tried to stop a vehicle, but a pursuit ensued.

Police used a tired deflation device, and the chase ended a little more than five miles from where it began near 84th and Villard when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a light pole.

Three people got out and ran. Two of the three were arrested, while the third was not found. It was later learned the vehicle was reported stolen.