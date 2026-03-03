Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa police chase tied to attempted homicide case: video

Published  March 3, 2026 6:49pm CST
Chase ends near 49th and Villard in Milwaukee (Courtesy: Wauwatosa Police Department)

The Brief

    • Wauwatosa police released video on Tuesday from a February police chase.
    • The chase made its way into Milwaukee, ending near 49th and Villard.
    • Officers arrested two people, including an attempted homicide suspect.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Tuesday released dashboard and body-worn camera video from a February police chase that ended with an attempted homicide suspect in custody.

The backstory:

It happened on the afternoon of Feb. 12. Wauwatosa police were alerted that a red car, which was linked to the attempted homicide investigation, had been spotted near Mayfair Mall.

When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off. Officers used a tire deflation device to end the chase after it had crossed into Milwaukee. The driver and a passenger then got out and ran near 49th and Villard, but they were both taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Jeremy Williams with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes. He's accused of trying to kill someone, allegedly over a parking dispute, the night before the chase.

Police chase video

How to watch:

The video was posted to the Wauwatosa Police Department's Facebook page. It contains strong language and images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Wauwatosa Police Department, as well as prior coverage related to the chase and related attempted homicide case.

