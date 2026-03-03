Wauwatosa police chase tied to attempted homicide case: video
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Tuesday released dashboard and body-worn camera video from a February police chase that ended with an attempted homicide suspect in custody.
The backstory:
It happened on the afternoon of Feb. 12. Wauwatosa police were alerted that a red car, which was linked to the attempted homicide investigation, had been spotted near Mayfair Mall.
When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off. Officers used a tire deflation device to end the chase after it had crossed into Milwaukee. The driver and a passenger then got out and ran near 49th and Villard, but they were both taken into custody.
Dig deeper:
Kenosha County prosecutors charged Jeremy Williams with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes. He's accused of trying to kill someone, allegedly over a parking dispute, the night before the chase.
Police chase video
How to watch:
The video was posted to the Wauwatosa Police Department's Facebook page. It contains strong language and images that may be disturbing to some viewers.
