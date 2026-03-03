Wauwatosa police chase tied to attempted homicide case: video

article

Wauwatosa police released video on Tuesday from a February police chase. The chase made its way into Milwaukee, ending near 49th and Villard. Officers arrested two people, including an attempted homicide suspect.



The Wauwatosa Police Department on Tuesday released dashboard and body-worn camera video from a February police chase that ended with an attempted homicide suspect in custody.

The backstory:

It happened on the afternoon of Feb. 12. Wauwatosa police were alerted that a red car, which was linked to the attempted homicide investigation, had been spotted near Mayfair Mall.

When officers tried to stop it, the driver took off. Officers used a tire deflation device to end the chase after it had crossed into Milwaukee. The driver and a passenger then got out and ran near 49th and Villard, but they were both taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Kenosha County prosecutors charged Jeremy Williams with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes. He's accused of trying to kill someone, allegedly over a parking dispute, the night before the chase.

Police chase video

How to watch:

The video was posted to the Wauwatosa Police Department's Facebook page. It contains strong language and images that may be disturbing to some viewers.